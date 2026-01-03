KP CM launches online open court initiative

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Friday launched the online open court initiative titled – Aap ka Wazir-i-Ala Aap Kay Saath – to ensure direct and prompt redressal of citizens’ complaints.

A statement issued from the chief minister’s secretariat said that the first online open court was held for Bajaur district, where the chief minister listened directly to the issues raised by citizens and directed the officials concerned on several complaints on the spot.

He also ordered that all complaints received during the forum be resolved within 14 days and a formal report be submitted thereafter.

Mr Afridi said the initiative had been launched on the pattern of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf founder Imran Khan’s ‘Aap ka Wazir-i-Azam Aap Kay Saath’ in order to reduce the gap between the general public and the government and to enable direct resolution of public issues.

While hearing complaints related to the education sector, the chief minister directed strict implementation of the policy concerning the student-teacher ratio in schools, the statement said.

The chief minister made it clear that the provincial standard was one teacher for 40 students and that compliance with the policy must be ensured in all circumstances.

Taking notice of complaints regarding lack of basic facilities and staff absenteeism in schools, the chief minister stated

that the provincial cabinet had already approved funds for the provision of missing facilities.

Mr Afridi said that issues faced by second shift teachers in educational institutions should be resolved on a priority basis and directed the full implementation of the minimum monthly wage policy.

He also made it clear that teachers’ salaries must be transferred directly into their bank accounts on the first day of every month.

While responding to complaints regarding the transport sector, the chief minister directed the strict enforcement of the prescribed passenger limits and fare

lists in public transport across the province and warned that licences of transporters found violating the rules would be cancelled.

About issues being faced by people in health sector, the chief minister directed authorities concerned to ensure presence of doctors in hospitals.

He also directed officials to conduct surprise visits to hospitals and ensure prompt action on complaints.

The chief minister also stated that former Fata games would be revived so that tribal youth could be provided with meaningful opportunities to participate in sports.

While interacting with citizens during the open court, the chief minister emphasised that work on ongoing development projects in Bajaur district must be expedited to ensure their early completion.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026