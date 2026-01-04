Revenge not on Sabalenka’s mind for Australian Open

BRISBANE: World number one Aryna Sabalenka said on Saturday she isn’t out for revenge after losing her Australian Open crown in a shock loss to American Madison Keys last year.

Sabalenka went into the final at Melbourne Park aiming to become the first woman since Martina Hin­gis to win three consecutive Australian Open titles.

But she was undone by Keys, who won her maiden Slam in an inspired performance on Rod Laver Arena.

The Belarusian said the­re was no difference com­ing to Australia as the cha­m­pion or as the runner-up.

“It doesn’t matter which tournament it is,” she said ahead of a warm-up in Brisbane.

“If I’m defending champion, if I lost in the first round last year, the goal is always the same — to bring my best tennis and to improve my game.

“Honestly, that’s it. I always just focus on myself, on developing my game, and making sure that I’m 100 percent there.”

Sabalenka had an unusual lead-in to the Austr­alian Open starting this mo­n­th, playing Nick Kyr­gios in a much-criticised “Battle of the Sexes” in Dubai.

But she said she was glad to be back in Australia, whe­re she enjoys the conditions and has had great success.

“I definitely don’t like the heat, but the people, yeah,” she said. “I think the atmosphere — it’s always a full crowd [in Brisbane].”

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026