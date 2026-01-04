MQM-P announces ‘Save Karachi Campaign’

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday announced the formal launch of the “Karachi Bachao Mohim” [Save Karachi Campaign], warning that Pakistan’s survival and economic stability are directly linked to the revival of the metropolis, which it described as the country’s economic “backbone” but the “most neglected” city.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s Bahadurabad headquarters, senior party leader Dr Farooq Sattar along with Haider Abbass Rizvi and others said that despite decades of “systematic injustice and neglect,” Karachi continues to contribute more than “65 per cent” of federal revenue, “95pc” of Sindh’s provincial revenue and nearly “50pc” of national exports.

“If Pakistan has to be saved, Karachi must be saved first, and the city must be restored to its rightful and functional role,” he asserted.

He strongly criticised the worsening living conditions in the metropolis, stating that Karachi’s youth are being pushed into despair due to administrative failures.

Sattar says Pakistan’s survival tied to revival of the metropolis; reiterates party has no association with Muttahida founder Altaf Hussain

“Dumpers, broken roads and open sewerage lines are claiming innocent lives, while flawed Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) and board examination results are destroying students’ futures by making admissions nearly impossible,” he said

He condemned the quota system, calling it against meritocracy and a major obstacle to national progress.

Dr Sattar said the MQM-P would engage with traders, teachers, lawyers and other stakeholders to build consensus, followed by a grand seminar to formulate a collective roadmap to address Karachi’s crises, insisting: “This is not a political slogan; it is a survival movement for the country’s largest city.”

While outlining the party’s ideological stance, he reaffirmed that MQM-P’s decision of August 23, 2016, remains its guiding principle.

“Now, MQM operates only from Pakistan. We have no association with our founder, Altaf Hussain. Our loyalty is solely with the Constitution, the state and the armed forces of Pakistan,” he said.

Referring to national security and recent developments, Dr Sattar said May 10, 2025, marked a historic milestone when Pakistan emerged successful in what he termed a “battle of truth” against its enemies.

He credited Field Marshal Asim Munir, the government and the people of Pakistan for the achievement, and said the next national goal should be the “battle for the economy,” aimed at making Pakistan economically self-reliant through accelerated development.

Speaking on the occasion, senior leader Haider Abbas Rizvi alleged that the Karachi Strategic Development Plan 2020 was deliberately ignored, resulting in the misappropriation of nearly Rs8 trillion.

He claimed that Karachi was deprived of Rs3.4 trillion so far, which was its legitimate share, citing a former bureaucrat’s assessment.

He reiterated the party’s commitment to restoring Karachi’s economic stability and lost vibrancy, pledging to continue its struggle until the city’s “lights are brought back.”

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026