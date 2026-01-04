RDA orders probe into Bahria Town Phase-8 over delayed possession

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director General Kinza Murtaza on Saturday ordered an immediate comprehensive inquiry into matters related to Bahria Town Housing Scheme Phase-8 following complaints that the scheme’s administration has failed to grant possession of plots since 2004.

She directed legal action against the responsible parties, including the filing of prosecutions and registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) against employees involved in the Bahria Town Housing Scheme.

The directives were issued during a meeting held at the RDA Conference Room while hearing complaints lodged by allottees of Bahria Town Housing Scheme Phase-8.

During the session, a detailed hearing of issues faced by the affected allottees was conducted to ensure transparency and accountability in addressing their grievances. The hearing was attended by Chief Planner RDA Muhammad Tahir Meo, Director Administration Iftikhar Ali, Director Finance Shahid Yaqoob, employees of Bahria Town Housing Scheme Phase-8, and the affected allottees.

During the proceedings, the allottees stated that they have not been granted possession of their plots since 2004. They also raised concerns over an alleged illegal demand for an additional Rs1.1 million by the Bahria Town administration.

The allottees further complained about the unprofessional and arrogant behaviour of certain Bahria Town officials and expressed serious reservations regarding the sale of plots without a no-objection certificate (NOC), which they said undermines legal and regulatory procedures.

RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza questioned the Bahria Town administration, seeking clarification on when possession would be granted to the allottees and demanding an immediate explanation for the ongoing deductions.

Considering the gravity of the matter, the DG RDA ordered an immediate comprehensive inquiry and reiterated directives for legal action, filing of prosecutions and registration of FIRs against the employees involved in the Bahria Town Housing Scheme.

Ms Murtaza emphasised that the protection of the general public’s rights is RDA’s top priority and reiterated that no housing scheme would be allowed to violate the law under any circumstances.

She said RDA remains committed to strict monitoring of all housing schemes to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to safeguard public interests.

She said that 143 fake housing schemes had been identified in Rawalpindi and have now been eliminated. Measures are being taken to address complaints from affected citizens who invested in these schemes, and all social media marketing of such schemes has been shut down.

She further stated that all illegal housing societies are under RDA scrutiny and that complete data has been collected for issuing QR codes on housing society files. Housing societies with valid NOCs are legally recognised, and the QR code system has been activated to protect citizens from fraud.

RDA’s actions against illegal housing schemes have also been appreciated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Regarding the University Town Housing Scheme, the DG RDA said the matter is well known. To protect affected investors, the society’s owners have been summoned, letters have been sent to NAB and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and steps have been taken to block the national identity cards of the owners.

She said a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is working to resolve issues of the affectees.

In the case of Bahria Town, she said NAB is conducting investigations and, if required, RDA also has the authority to take over the scheme.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026