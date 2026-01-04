Concern at LHC’s delay in Nasser Bagh case as construction goes on

LAHORE: The civil society has expressed its concern over a delay in the hearing of a petition challenging the construction of an underground parking plaza at Nasser Bagh.

The petition, titled Imrana Tiwana and Others versus Government of Punjab (W.P. 77360/2025), was filed on Dec 24, 2025 seeking an interim stay against the parking plaza project and questioning its legality.

The petition contends that construction activities are continuing and have resulted in the cutting of trees, damage to biodiversity and the natural water aquifer, and violations of environmental safeguards, says a joint statement.

Several organisations and individuals including the Lahore Conservation Society, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Ravi Bachao Tehreek, WWF Pakistan, Institute of Architects Pakistan, and environmentalists, architects, academics and civil society members signed the statement.

It says on the day of filing, LHC judge, Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad, acknowledged the urgency of the matter and ordered that the petition be listed before Justice Shahid Karim, already seized with an environmental and public interest litigation related to the Nasser Bagh project. However, according to the statement, the case was not nominated before Justice Karim. Hearings scheduled for Dec 26, 29, 30 and 31 were either cancelled or rescheduled.

With the start of winter holidays in the LHC, the petition has not been fixed for hearing while construction work continues at the site, the statement adds. It maintains that the delay has effectively deprived the petitioners of urgent judicial relief and allowed the continuation of the project before the court could examine its legality.

The signatories argue that the alleged environmental damage violates fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 4, 9, 9A and 14 of the Constitution, including the right to life, clean air and environmental protection.

They have called upon Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum to take notice of the matter and ensure that the petition is heard without further delay.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026