Action ordered against truant health officials

LAKKI MARWAT: Several health staffers were found absent from duty when additional assistant commissioner Mehboodur Rehman paid a surprise inspection visit to a basic health unit in the Mamakhel area here on Saturday.

The official reached the health facility at 9.50am to check attendance of doctors, paramedics and other staffers posted there.

He expressed his anger over the absence of several employees from official duty and directed the district health authorities to initiate departmental action against them.

Mr Rehman said that officials indulging in truancy directly impacted the service delivery and the district administration would not tolerate this.

Meanwhile, Bettani assistant commissioner Sultan Nooruddin Ahmer also checked cleanliness, staff attendance and availability of medicines at basic health units located in Ghaznikhel and Tajazai areas.

He also checked the presence of staffers and availability of medicines and other facilities at the civil veterinary dispensary in the Ghaznikhel town.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026