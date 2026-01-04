PIC performed over 2,500 open heart surgeries in 2025

PESHAWAR: The year 2025 proved to be another milestone for the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC-MTI), as the institute achieved remarkable progress in cardiac care, earning national and international recognition and setting new records in advanced heart treatments.

During 2025, PIC performed 2,538 open heart surgeries, strengthening its position as one of the largest cardiac care hospitals in Pakistan. These included 316 paediatric open-heart surgeries, reflecting the institute’s expanding role in specialised child cardiac care, said a statement issued here on Saturday.

According to PIC spokesperson Riffat Anjum, the hospital’s outpatient department examined 127,748 cardiac patients, including 22,563 children. Over the same period, 19,583 angiography and angioplasty procedures were successfully carried out, while 1,222 paediatric patients underwent device closure procedures for congenital heart defects.

PIC’s emergency department managed 23,101 cardiac emergencies, providing timely and lifesaving care. Under the Sehat Card Plus Programme, 28,115 patients received free cardiac services, including angiography, angioplasty, cardiac surgeries, and other essential treatments.

The institute also introduced advanced cardiac interventions in the province, performing 37 transcatheter aortic valve implantations (TAVI) and three Mitraclip procedures, without open-chest surgery.

PIC extended its services beyond provincial and national borders by treating patients from other provinces and neighbouring Afghanistan, where approximately 1,200 Afghan patients received OPD care and over 200 patients underwent angiography, angioplasty, and cardiac surgeries.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026