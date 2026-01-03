E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Cervical cancer vaccine now part of Sindh’s programme

Faiza Ilyas Published
A health worker administers human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to a girl in Karachi on September 24, 2025, during a HPV vaccination drive against cervical cancer. — AFP/File
A health worker administers human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to a girl in Karachi on September 24, 2025, during a HPV vaccination drive against cervical cancer. — AFP/File
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• Becomes available free of charge for nine-year-old girls at EPI centres
• Other provinces expected to follow suit

KARACHI: In an effort to protect young girls from cervical cancer, the Sindh Health Department, in line with a decision by the Federal Directorate of Immu­nisation, has included the HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine in the province’s routine immunisation programme.

Other provinces are also expected to roll out similar initiatives in the coming months.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Health Department, the decision has become effective from Jan 1 this year.

“The vaccination shall target girls aged nine years with an intended minimum coverage of 70 per cent,” the notification stated.

The department has directed all district health officers to adopt a mixed delivery approach, including facility-based vaccination, community outreach, and school-based vaccination activities, to ensure optimal coverage, equitable access, and sustainability.

“To ensure accurate monitoring, accountability, and transparency, HPV vaccination through routine immunisation must be fully integrated into the existing EPI [Expanded Programme on Immu­nisation] recording and reporting mechanisms,” the notification added.

Provincial government health officials have also been instructed to ensure preparedness, including micro-planning, staff orientation, logistics, cold chain management, and coordination with relevant stakeholders to support an effective rollout of the HPV vaccine under routine immunisation.

‘Free of charge’

According to officials, the vaccine will be available free of charge for nine-year-old girls at EPI centres, outreach vaccination sites, and during school-based vaccination sessions.

It may be recalled that the Sindh government launched a province-wide HPV vaccination campaign — the first-ever imm­unisation initiative against cervical cancer — on Sept 15, 2025, targeting 4.1 million girls aged nine to 15 years.

Despite official claims of over 65pc coverage across Sindh, parents’ lack of interest and negative social media campaigns emerged as major challenges, particularly in Karachi.

According to health experts, cervical cancer is the second deadliest cancer among women worldwide and remains a major public health concern in Pakistan, with a mortality rate exceeding 65pc.

HPV is the primary cause of cervical cancer, and its vaccine is the world’s first-ever cancer prevention vaccine.

Health experts say the vaccine is safe, effective, and provides 100pc protection against cervical cancer.

According to officials, Pakistan is the 149th country to introduce this vaccine into its immunisation schedule. It is already being used in Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Indonesia.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

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Pakistan

Faiza Ilyas is a Karachi-based senior reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience. Her reporting covers a diverse range of beats, including health, higher education, the environment, and wildlife.

Faiza Ilyas

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