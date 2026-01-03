E-Paper | July 16, 2026

VEON to invest $20m in Mobilink Bank

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
This image shows the Mobilink Bank logo. —Photo Courtesy VEON/X
This image shows the Mobilink Bank logo. —Photo Courtesy VEON/X
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ISLAMABAD: Global digital operator and the parent company of Jazz and Mobilink Bank, VEON Group has announced an investment of $20 million in Mobilink Bank to support its growth and digital Islamic banking expansion in Pakistan.

The investment builds on $15m capital deployed by VEON in January 2025 and underscores its confidence in Mobilink Bank’s growth momentum and its integrated digital financial ecosystem with JazzCash, amid the rapid expansion of Pakistan’s digital banking and microfinance sector.

The capital will be used to scale Mobilink Bank’s MSME financing portfolio, advance its Islamic banking offerings, and strengthen its evolution into a technology-driven, digitally native bank, with a continued focus on expanding regulated financial access for underserved communities, particularly small businesses and women.

VEON Group Executive Committee Member and Chairman Mobilink Bank, Aamir Ibrahim, said that the continued stream of investment from VEON underscores our long-term commitment to Pakistan and confidence in the structural shift underway in the country’s digital financial services ecosystem.

Mobilink Bank, toge­ther with JazzCash, serves over 57 million customers and is supported by a nationwide network of more than one million merchants and agents, anchors one of Pakistan’s largest digital financial ecosystems.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

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