Over 3,000 PU students receive laptops

LAHORE: As many as 3,140 students of Punjab University were awarded laptops under the Prime Minister’s Laptop Distribution Scheme Phase-IV on Friday.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, PM’s Special Assistant Talha Barki, Minister for Public Affairs Rana Mubashir Iqbal, MNA Shaista Parvez Malik, Registrar Dr Ahmed Islam, Academic Staff Association President Prof Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, representatives of the HEC, faculty members, and students were present.

In his address, Mr Tarar said that the youth were valuable assets and they should set aside hatred on social media and focus on thinking positively about Pakistan. He said that greater investment was needed to promote skill-based and need-oriented education.

He said that even in the modern era there were many children who lacked resources, but the government was striving to ensure that no talented student was deprived of these gadgets. He added that the scheme initiated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his tenure as chief minister had now been expanded across the entire country. He said that the scheme faced significant political point-scoring and criticism, but during the Covid-19 period many students benefited by making proper use of laptops.

He emphasised that a society could not progress without respecting teachers, adding that whatever position he had achieved today was due to PU.

He said that for the country’s development and prosperity, everyone must play their role with hard work, dedication, and honesty.

PU VC Prof Shah said that PM Sharif launched the scheme in line with the needs of the time and it had yielded positive results. He said that women’s advancement in every field was vital for Pakistan’s development and prosperity. He added that 80 percent of individuals in the top judiciary, including Azam Nazeer Tarar, were alumni of the Punjab University. He further stated that 70 percent of Lahore’s IT market was being served by graduates of the Punjab University College of Information Technology.

He said that the university was taking steps to familiarise its students with modern technology and that providing a peaceful environment to students was a top priority.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026