JI leader stresses need to improve ties with Afghanistan

LOWER DIR: Jamaat-i-Islami deputy chief Liaqat Baloch has said that improving relations with Afghanistan is the most pressing need of the hour.

Addressing Jamaat’s monthly congregation on Thursday night, he said lasting peace in the region depended on economic stability and mutual trust, urging both the neighbouring countries to move forward with wisdom, patience and a well-thought-out strategy.

Referring to Afghan refugees, Mr Baloch said they were Pakistan’s “religious, moral and humanitarian brothers”, and warned that harsh treatment and forced measures would not resolve issues but would instead aggravate them.

He urged the state to adopt a humane approach, allow refugees adequate time and ensure facilities for their dignified return.

He also called on the Afghan government to act with seriousness and wisdom rather than emotional reactions, keeping ground realities in view.

Mr Baloch said strained Pak-Afghan relations harmed not only the two governments but also the people on both sides of the border, adding that trade, education, employment and peace all suffered due to prolonged tensions.

He stressed the need to resolve border disputes, security concerns and diplomatic differences through sustained dialogue.

Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Mr Baloch said the party should abandon ‘agitation-based’ politics and demonstrate political maturity in national affairs.

He said at a time when the country was grappling with serious economic, political and security challenges, ego-driven politics and the misuse of social media were causing further damage.

The Jamaat leader said that PTI had been in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the past 13 years, yet the province continued to face misgovernance, corruption and institutional decline.

Mr Baloch maintained that many of the province’s problems were not linked to the establishment or the federal government but stemmed from the provincial government’s incompetence, misplaced priorities and weak governance.

PRESS CLUB ELECTIONS: The annual elections of the Chakdara Press Club for the 2026-27 term have been completed with Mohammad Jaleel elected as president and Hakim Noor Faqir general secretary.

All cabinet members were elected unopposed. Haji Abdul Rahim was elected vice-president, Ahmed Shah joint secretary, Javedur Rehman finance secretary and Mohammad Israr office secretary.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026