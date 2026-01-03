Over 450 militants neutralised, over 1,300 held last year: KP police

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed on Friday said the force proved to be that it is always ready to face any challenge from the terrorists, risking their lives to eliminate the menace of militancy from the province.

In a statement issued by his office, Mr Hameed said just like 2025, militants would face strong resistance from police whose success against them would continue.

He said this while sharing a report on the department’s achievements last year.

According to the report, the police thwarted hundreds of militancy-related incidents, particularly in southern and merged tribal districts, while police personnel risked their lives but stood firm against the enemy.

IGP says police ready to face any challenge

Last year, the police neutralised 459 militants in several engagements and arrested over 1,300 militants, including 29 with head money, in 3,277 intelligence-based operations across the province.

The police said a large quantity of hand grenades, explosives, pistols, various weapons and ammunition was also recovered from militants.

They said that in order to enhance the force’s professional expertise, the police’s counter-terrorism department and special branch were being reorganised, while approval was obtained to strengthen both.

According to the statement, militants carried out 536 attacks against police, 48 per cent more compared to 2024. However, the number of martyred personnel remained nearly the same as that of 2024 (159) due to the force’s “operational preparedness, excellent strategy and strong security measures.”

The police said that special attention was paid to infrastructure, including reconstruction, restoration and repair of police lines, police stations, checkposts and other police buildings across the province.

They said in 2025, police lines in Haripur and Karak, police stations in Timergara, Zeida and Haripur and checkposts in various areas were inaugurated, while 10 other buildings in the province neared completion.

The police said that fortification of police stations and check-posts improved police response actions, allowing them to repel several attacks while remaining safe.

According to them, as part of the National Action Plan, a total of 18,432 search and strike operations were conducted across the province in 2025, leading to the detention of 80,481 suspects and recovery of 18,701 weapons and 508,548 cartridges. Also, over 300,000 houses were checked and 13,258 cases were registered for violation of regulations.

Similarly, the bomb disposal unit “neutralised” 110 explosive devices, 385 hand grenades, 145 rocket projectiles, nine landmines and 12 suicide jackets last year.

The police said during the same period, the K9 Unit played a significant role in establishing peace and security and that sniffer dogs performed sweeping duties at 1,185 locations for security of VVIPs and foreign nationals.

They said sniffer dogs helped identify 240 rocket launchers, 4,532 rounds of ammunition, 364 weapons of various bores, and nine IEDs and hand grenades, while more sniffer dogs were added to the K9 Unit.

“To maintain strict surveillance on crime and terrorism, work on the long-delayed Peshawar Mega Safe City Project has entered its final stages,” the police said in the statement, adding that the same is being done in southern districts of Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and Lakki Marwat.

The police said that nearly 800 high-resolution cameras had been installed at 125 important locations in the provincial capital, while work on the central control room was under progress. The project will be completed by the end of January.

They said that in 2025, practical measures were taken against powerful land-grabber groups and extortionists in the province’s history and that the land grabbers had become a constant headache for people.

The police said Rs1.21 billion was spent on the welfare of the constabulary and resolved the cases of 17,654 officers and personnel, while Rs500 million was issued to 8,362 police officers and personnel for medical treatment.

They said over Rs10.8 million was provided to children of personnel battling thalassaemia and Rs20.37 million to children with disabilities, and Rs110.18 million was paid as educational expenses of 4,113 personnel and their children.

The police said Rs50.08 million cheques were handed over to families after resolution of 115 cases related to interest-free loans.

They said last year, Rs370.55 million was spent on assisting with marriage expenses for the daughters of 4,088 police officers and constables, cheques worth 80.94 million were issued for the support of widows of personnel who lost lives in the line of duty or serving on the frontlines against terrorism.

The police said last year, for the first time, Rs10.11 million was distributed across various districts as immediate medical assistance under the Terrorism Reserve Welfare Fund for district police officers combating terrorism.

They added that the process of rewards and punishments in the force continued.

The police said last year, their officers and personnel fighting on the frontlines against terrorists received cash prizes and commendatory certificates.

They said that in order to reduce the distance between the people and police and facilitate resolution of people’s problems, the department launched new apps, including the criminal record office, police infrastructure management system, Rabbta, Police Dost, Police Jawan and Police Sahulat Markaz.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026