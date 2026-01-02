E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Russians won’t represent their country at Winter Olympics even if Ukraine war ends, IOC chief says

Reuters Published
A general view shows the Olympic rings on the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, which will host the curling, wheelchair curling, and Paralympic closing ceremony during the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026, in Cortina, Italy, January 25, 2025. — Reuters
A general view shows the Olympic rings on the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, which will host the curling, wheelchair curling, and Paralympic closing ceremony during the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026, in Cortina, Italy, January 25, 2025. — Reuters
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Russian athletes at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics will not be able to represent their country even if a peace deal is reached with Ukraine, International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry said in an Italian newspaper interview.

At this stage nothing would change the Committee’s decision allowing Russian athletes to take part in the February games only as individuals representing themselves, Coventry told Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Friday.

The IOC banned Russia and Belarus following the former’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and the IOC ruled in September that Russians and Belarusians competing at Milano Cortina would do so as individual athletes, without a national flag or anthem.

In other remarks, Coventry — the IOC’s first woman president — said holding the Olympics in multiple cities, as Italy is doing, would become “the new normality” and the Milano Cortina games would provide useful guidance for the future.

The IOC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for confirmation of Coventry’s comments.

The Milano Cortina games run from February 6 to 22.

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Russia Ukraine War
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Shahid
Jan 03, 2026 06:49am
Politics is affecting all the sports. Why did they ban Russia but not Israel?
Recommend 0
Robin Mitha
Jan 03, 2026 07:17am
Sport and Entertainment should be above politics . These activitied build bridges among people and should be encoraged , not restricted.
Recommend 0

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