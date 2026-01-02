E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Venus Williams, 45, receives wildcard entry for Australian Open

Reuters Published
USA’s Venus Williams serves to Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova during their women’s singles first round tennis match on day two of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on August 25, 2025. — AFP/File
USA’s Venus Williams serves to Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova during their women’s singles first round tennis match on day two of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on August 25, 2025. — AFP/File
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Venus Williams will return to the Australian Open after receiving a wildcard entry, the tournament’s organisers said on Friday, marking her first appearance at Melbourne Park in five years.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner last played at the tournament in 2021, exiting in the second round to Italys Sara Errani.

Despite 21 previous campaigns, the American has never lifted the trophy, finishing runner-up twice — losing to sister Serena in the finals in 2003 and 2017.

“I am excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing during the summer,” Williams, 45, said.

“I‘ve had so many incredible memories there and I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career.”

Williams will become the oldest woman to feature in the Australian Open main draw, surpassing Japan’s Kimiko Date, who was 44 when she bowed out in the first round in 2015.

She has also accepted a wildcard for the Hobart International, a warm-up event starting on January 12, where she will join fellow major winners Barbora Krejcikova and Emma Raducanu.

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Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 02, 2026 12:27pm
Great move and good news for tennis in general and tennis supporters, fans, players, youngsters, organizers, sponsors and lovers of the game.
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