2025 witnesses increase in publication of Pashto prose books

PESHAWAR: Reading habit among youth has shown an encouraging trend belying the notion that printed version of books will fade away in near future, according to research scholars, intellectuals and literati.

Literary critics opine that publication of Pashto prose books has witnessed a jump-rise compared to poetry titles during the year gone out, factors being increasing awareness among youth and readers in general at large on different literary, social and political issues. Literary organisations still arrange fruitful literary debates in Peshawar, instilling a spirit of research and inquiry among young minds.

Books in Pashto, Hindko and Urdu have engaged young readers despite onslaught of social media. Women literary forums also remained active and vibrant throughout the year gone out.

Literary events including book fairs, weekly and monthly reading sessions, study circles and dialogues have shown promising signs of revitalising reading habits among youth amid challenges like digital distractions and economic constraints. However, local owners of private publication houses are grappling with a notable decline in sales amid intensifying market competition.

Writers say youth have developed a taste for reading habit

Prof Abaseen Yousafzai said that youth, both young girls and boys, mostly college graduates seemed to have develop a taste for reading books, research theses, fiction, creative writing and even translation from world literary treasure trove.

“I understand young people learn a lot from print version of books compared to online stuff. Also, the trend of literary events on educational institution campuses gave a new impetus to young readers. Scholarly theses on variety of topics are being published both by Quetta and Peshawar Pashto academies,” he observed.

He said that several writers rendered notable translations from Pashto into other languages and vice versa, enriching literary taste of youth. “It will take long to call it a day to the trend of print version of books,” he added.

Prof Hanif Khalil told this scribe that digital media impacted largely publication of books in hard version, especially on topics of natural sciences, but not literary works because readers still loved print version in hard. He said that publication of books on research, criticism, creative topics, fiction and many other aspects of literature showed a pinch for reading in hard copy instead of document portable format (pdf).

He said that quality translations from English, Persian, Arabic and Urdu were done by KP writers during the last year which enriched the Pashto literature. “I don’t think, the notion that the coming years would see decline in print version of hard book’s publication. It is not going to happen so soon,” he added.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026