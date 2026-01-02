E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Netanyahu among partygoers at Trump’s fete

AFP Published
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara stand with US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania during New Year celebrations at Mar-a-Lago, Florida. — Photo courtesy IsraeliPM/X
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara stand with US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania during New Year celebrations at Mar-a-Lago, Florida. — Photo courtesy IsraeliPM/X
US President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a glittering New Year’s Eve party at his lavish Mar-a-Lago resort on Wednesday, December 31. —AFP
US President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a glittering New Year’s Eve party at his lavish Mar-a-Lago resort on Wednesday, December 31. —AFP
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PALM BEACH: US President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a glittering New Year’s Eve party at his lavish Mar-a-Lago resort on Wednesday, according to social media.

Netanyahu, who arrived at the US president’s Palm Beach residence on Monday, was spotted alongside tuxedo-clad Trump Wednesday night in a social media post from conservative influencer Michael Solakiewicz.

Trump had joked that the Israeli leader could attend the party during meetings on Monday to discuss the fragile Gaza ceasefire and other regional geopolitical concerns in the Middle East.

The party guest list included Trump’s ardent supporters Rudy Giuliani and Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani, along with his sons Eric and Don Jr., and top members of his administration, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino.

The Gaza ceasefire in October is one of the major achievements of Trump’s first year back in power, but some White House officials fear Netanyahu is slow-walking the process.

This week, Trump downplayed reports of tensions with Netanyahu over the second stage of the ceasefire.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026

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