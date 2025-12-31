Traffic police issues New Year’s Eve plan for Karachi

Authorities have finalised a traffic plan for Karachi for New Year‘s Eve while security arrangements have also been made in different cities, including Sindh’s provincial capital, for 2025’s last night.

According to the traffic plan issued by the Karachi Traffic Police, the stretch of Seaview Road between two eateries, McDonald’s and Clock Tower, will be open for only one-way traffic. Vehicles will be barred from moving towards McDonald’s from Clock Tower.

Commuters will be diverted towards Khayaban-i-Ittehad Road or Do Darya instead, according to the traffic plan.

The traffic police also announced that “heavy vehicles, including water tankers, dumpers, trailers and trucks, will only be allowed to enter the city after 2am”.

Traffic managemetn plan issued by the office of DIG Traffic Polcie, Karachi. — Karachi Traffic Police

Moreover, heavy vehicles such as water tankers, dumpers and trucks will only be allowed to enter the city after 2am, a statement issued by the Karachi Traffic Police deputy inspector general said.

It further warned that strict legal action would be taken over vehicles lacking silencers or those with broken silencers. Similarly, action would also be taken over reckless driving.

“Violators will be handed over to the local police for legal action,” the statement said.

Sindh

Separately, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon urged citizens in a statement to refrain from aerial firing, hooliganism and one-wheeling on New Year’s Eve.

The official warned of strict legal action against those involved in aerial firing.

He said that “negligence or carelessness during festivities could lead to the loss of precious human lives”, further urging citizens to act responsibly.

The statement quoted the Sindh IG as saying security arrangements had been made for sensitive spots, as well as recreational spots, hotels, parks and places of worship.

Police personnel had been deployed on main arteries, at markets and in other key areas to maintain law and order, he added.

IGP Memon said control rooms and helplines would remain fully functional in all zones and districts on New Year’s Eve to ensure the provision of timely assistance to citizens.

Islamabad

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Traffic Police said in a statement that more than 350 personnel would be deployed across the federal capital on New Year’s Eve.

Moreover, the entry of heavy vehicles in Islamabad will not be allowed from 7pm on December 31 until 3am on January 1.

Authorities warned of potentially excessive traffic on the Express Highway, Zero Point, Jinnah Avenue, Srinagar Highway, PWD Underpass, Club Road, Murree Road and Park Road due to New Year-related activities.

Citizens could use alternative routes from 7pm to 3am, the statement by the Islamabad Traffic Police said.

It further stated that “eight special squads had been constituted to prevent hooliganism, one-wheeling and reckless driving” on New Year’s Eve.

The statement said “strict action” would be taken over car skidding and rash driving.

“Special traffic teams will also be deployed at recreational spots,” the statement said, adding that parking vehicles on roads, too, will not be allowed.

Punjab

Earlier, Punjab Police also unveiled a comprehensive security plan for New Year’s Eve.

According to the plan, 25,000 personnel will be deployed in the province to ensure law and order and avert any untoward happening.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said a total of 419 inspectors, 1,267 sub-inspectors, 2,189 assistant sub-inspectors, 1,408 head constables and 16,977 constables and other personnel will perform security duties across the province.

In Lahore alone, more than 5,000 officers and personnel will be deployed for security.

All activities across Lahore and the rest of the province would be monitored with the help of CCTV cameras and the Safe City system.

Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar has directed police to remain on “high alert and keep a close watch on anti-state elements”.

The IG said there would be “zero tolerance for one-wheeling, aerial firing, display of weapons, and hooliganism” on New Year’s Eve.

Strict action will be taken against miscreants involved in harassing women and citizens, and they will be sent to lock-ups, authorities have warned.

The IG has directed the police to ensure coordinated traffic arrangements on New Year’s Night and instructed that Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, Elite Force, and Punjab Highway Patrol teams should further intensify patrolling on roads and highways.

The Lahore chief traffic officer and all district traffic officers have been directed to deploy additional personnel to ensure smooth traffic flow.