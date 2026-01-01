E-Paper | July 14, 2026

France plans social media ban for children under 15

AFP Published
French President Emmanuel Macron holds a press conference during a European Union leaders’ summit, in Brussels, Belgium December 19, 2025. —Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron holds a press conference during a European Union leaders’ summit, in Brussels, Belgium December 19, 2025. —Reuters
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PARIS: France will make a fresh attempt to protect children from excessive screen time, proposing a ban on social media access for children under 15 by next September, according to a draft law.

The initiative is backed by President Emmanuel Macron, who said earlier this month that parliament should start debating such a proposal in January.

Australia this month imposed a social media ban on under-16s, in a world first.

“Many studies and reports now confirm the various risks caused by excessive use of digital screens by adolescents,” the French draft says.

Children with unfettered online access were exposed to “inappropriate content” and could suffer from cyber-harassment or experience changes to their sleep patterns, the government said.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

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Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 01, 2026 04:25pm
Great move.
Recommend 0
Cheto AI
Jan 01, 2026 09:16pm
Principally It is a good step but the most challenging matter is surveillance. It is will be very difficult to stop a child who using it from last few year. I think more better option will be stepwise ban. Start from 7 or 10 years and increase gradually.
Recommend 0

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