CTD arrests two members of banned outfit

SAHIWAL: Two outlaws belonging to a banned outfit were captured by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in two operations from Pakpattan Railway Station and Zaman Public Park, Okara, during the past 24 hours.

Report said outlaws Mateeullah and Maheer Gul belonged to banned Fitnatul Khawarij, and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan. Mateeullah, a resident of Khuda Bakish Goth, Malir, Karachi, was distributing [hate material] magazine Niday Haq, pamphlets and books spreading Taliban’s ideology.

In the second operation, the CTD arrested Maheer Gul of Bajaur Agency, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and he too was distributing same kind of hate material in a public park at Okara. The CTD also recovered cash from them and registered seperate cases against them under sections 11-F (2), 11- W (2) of Pakistan Penal Code and 9-ATA 1997 on the complaint of officials Ahsan Raza and Muhammad Anees.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026