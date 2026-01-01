More development projects planned for Islamabad in 2026: interior minister

ISLAMABAD: The Shaheen Chowk underpass has been opened for traffic as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) completed 18 projects, including five mega road projects, during the year 2025.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded the opening of the underpass on Wednesday, the last day of the year.

He said the project’s formal inauguration would be carried out by the prime minister, but it was being opened as part of New Year celebrations.

The minister said a large number of new projects will be launched in Islamabad in 2026.

In his media talk, the minister said the Serena Interchange, Murree Road underpass, F-8 Interchange, T Chowk flyover and Shaheen Chowk, along with the completion of Park Road and the Business Facilitation Centre projects, were among the “dozens” of projects completed during 2025.

Shaheen Chowk underpass opened as CDA completes 18 projects in 2025

He congratulated the CDA team, contractors and interior ministry officials for completing the project.

The interior minister said Vision 2027 for Islamabad, a two-year development programme, will be unveiled in January, under which special focus will be given to enhancing greenery and overhauling parks. He said 2026 will see the completion of double the number of development projects compared to those completed in the outgoing year. He added that work was continuing on the jail project. State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry was also present on the occasion.

Mr Naqvi appreciated the state minister for interior, CDA chairman, IG Islamabad, secretary interior and other concerned officials for working as a team to complete development projects in 2025.

In the outgoing year, the CDA, besides the mentioned road projects, completed a number of projects at a total cost of Rs 15 billion. “We completed 18 projects worth Rs 15 billion in 2025, and in 2026 the number of projects will be doubled,” the interior minister said.

The underpass has been constructed on Khayaban-i-Iqbal, commonly known as Margalla Road, at the junction of 9th Avenue, where motorists faced traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours.

The foundation stone of the underpass project, worth Rs 1.3 billion, was laid by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on October 24 and it was to be completed in 150 days. However, the project was completed in 63 days.

The cost of the project saw a 15 per cent increase as the length of the underpass barrel was increased from 56 metres to 85 metres, and some other design changes were also made.

During the media talk, the minister said that under Vision 2027, Islamabad will be given a new look with enhanced greenery. Responding to a query, he said that in 2026 he has four main goals: beautification work, entertainment, greenery and ending what he described as the dull feeling of Islamabad.

He said that top restaurant chains would open outlets in the capital, adding that teams had visited Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and other cities to invite leading chains to Islamabad. He also said that a new convention centre and expo centre would be set up in the city next year.

Mr Naqvi said every effort was made to save trees and, gesturing towards a tree, said that to avoid cutting it, the road alignment was slightly changed. He said that wherever a tree is cut, 100 plants are planted as replacement. He also announced that the cricket stadium project would soon be started in Islamabad.

Responding to a query about the demolition of slums, the minister said action was taken only against those who encroached upon state land, adding that action would also be taken against government officials who facilitated the construction of houses on state land.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026