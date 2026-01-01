Kohat jirga vows action against elements spreading unrest

KOHAT: A high-level peace jirga convened in Kohat on Wednesday vowed firm action against all those elements seeking to undermine stability by spreading hatred and unrest in the region.

The meeting, held at the District Council Hall, was chaired by Kohat division commissioner Syed Motasim Billah Shah and attended by Kohat deputy commissioner Rahimullah Mehsud, senior police officers and officials of the line departments.

Elders from Sunni and Shia communities, traders, political and social figures, notables and civil society representatives were also present.

The community leaders also announced mass agitation movement against prolonged electricity and gas outages from the platform of City Action Committee.

Speaking at the Jirga, dispute resolution council chairman Justice retired Ibn-e-Ali and other speakers called for impartial and across-the-board action against those spreading hatred and unrest, stressing that no individual or group would be spared on the basis of sect or affiliation.

The participants assured the district administration of their full cooperation in maintaining peace and law and order, while expressing serious concern over ‘unjustified’ electric and gas loadshedding, describing it as a major public grievance.

The jirga also demanded the revival of peace committees to strengthen community-level coordination and conflict prevention.

Commissioner Motasim Billah informed the meeting that the administration had placed the resolution of core public issues at the top of its priorities.

He said the authorities were not oblivious to the challenges and that the severe issues had already been taken up at the relevant forums with practical steps under way to address gas, electricity and water shortages.

Highlighting Kohat’s strategic and regional importance, the commissioner said significant resources had been spent across the region to ensure peace.

He stressed that while challenges existed, sustainable peace outweighed all other concerns and reaffirmed that no space would be allowed for enemies of peace.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026