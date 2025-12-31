First winter rain drenches parts of Karachi

Winter’s first spell of rain drenched parts of Karachi late on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, bringing a dip in temperature.

Light to moderate rain was reported in Old City area, Lyari, Keamari, Mauripur, DHA, Clifton, Saddar, North Nazimabad, Malir, Mehmoodabad and Akhtar Colony.

According to data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department at 8am on Wednesday, Keamari received the highest level (6mm) of rain.

Masroor Base received 5mm while Orangi Town, DHA and Saddar received 3mm of rainfall. Korangi and Faisal Base received 2mm, and 1mm was recorded across Old Area Airport, Jinnah Terminal, University Road, Gulshan-i-Hadeed and Surjani Town.

Rainfall was also reported in parts of Sindh. PMD data showed that Rohri recorded the highest rainfall at 32mm, followed by Sukkur at 24mm. A total of 19mm was recorded in Hyderabad (13mm in the city and 6mm in the airport area), 11mm in Tando Jam, 10mm in Mohenjo Daro, 8mm in Khairpur, 6mm in Larkana, 5mm in Jacobabad, 4mm in Mirpur Khas and 3mm in Dadu and Padidan. Trace amounts of rainfall were also recorded in Sakrand and Thatta.

Asked if more cool weather and rain were forecast for Karachi, PMD spokesperson Anjum Nazir Zaighum said on Wednesday that westerly winds had been affecting the country since Dec 29, “the effect of which we saw last night in Karachi”.

“There has been light rain in almost all areas of Karachi,” he said, but added that this situation was almost over.

He said that clouds were still present and that some light rain might be seen in some areas, which would be over by this evening.

The spokesperson also said that a drop in temperature would be felt in Karachi from Jan 4 or 5, when this weather event left Pakistan and moved eastward.

He added that when the northern winds, known as Siberian winds, began to impact the country, Karachi would experience increased cold weather.

“In the coming days, Karachi’s temperature could go into the single digits,” he said.

Separately, K-Electric spokesperson Imran Rana, in a post on X, urged people to “exercise caution when using electrical appliances“ in light of the rain.

“A brief spell of rain was recorded in various areas across Karachi; K-Electric’s power system has remained stable,” he said.

He further advised people to “maintain safe distance from power transmission installation.”

“Obtaining electricity through illegal means and using hooked connections can cause fatal accidents,” he said.

On Sunday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast rain and thunderstorms, with snowfall over the hills, in most parts of the country during this week.

In Sindh, it predicted isolated light rain or drizzle in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Thatta, Badin and adjoining areas on Dec 30 (Tuesday).