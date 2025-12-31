E-Paper | July 13, 2026

9,269 children undergo free heart surgeries, says minister

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: The heart surgeries of 9,269 children have been performed completely free of cost in hospitals across the province under the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Programme.

Provincial Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique said this while addressing a meeting on Tuesday to review the initiative for improving cardiac facilities for children in Punjab.

The meeting was chaired by Adviser to chief minister on the Children Heart Surgery Programme and Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore Board of Management Chairperson Dr Farqad Alamgir.

PIC Executive Director Prof Bilal Mohiuddin, MS Dr Aamir Rafique Butt and other officers were also present.

The meeting was briefed about the monitoring framework of cardiac facilities, service delivery and steps taken for the convenience of patients.

The minister stressed upon the importance of ensuring transparency in cardiac projects, improving the quality of service and providing best monitoring for the convenience of patients.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

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