E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Road to Leepa Valley to be kept operational during winter: minister

Tariq Naqash Published
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MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Deevan Ali Khan Chughtai on Tuesday said that overland and communication links of the snowbound Leepa Valley would be kept operational under all circumstances during the winter season.

Talking to reporters here, he said that while heavy snowfall often hampered road clearance due to frequent landslides at vulnerable points, the government had made advance arrangements to deal with any emergency situation.

Heavy machinery had been stationed round the clock at Reshian and Daokhan to ensure prompt clearance of roads following snowfall, he added.

Leepa Valley, located about 100 kilometres southeast of Muzaffarabad in the constituency of Mr Chughtai, gets cut off from the rest of the region each winter after heavy snow blankets the two main routes beyond Reshian village.

The isolation poses serious challenges to residents, particularly in terms of access to healthcare, food supplies and transportation.

Mr Chughtai said the government was making concerted efforts to keep the valley connected with the rest of the state via district headquarters Hattian Bala, even during harsh weather conditions.

He added that the availability of food items and other essential commodities in the valley was being closely monitored in coordination with the district administration.

“All basic facilities, including healthcare services and essential supplies, will be ensured at all costs,” the minister asserted, adding that clear instructions had been issued to the administration to utilise all available resources for public relief.

He said health department staff had been directed to remain on duty to ensure uninterrupted services at health facilities and immediate medical assistance in case of emergencies. The minister also urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy snowfall to prevent accidents and other untoward incidents.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

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Tariq Naqash is a Muzaffarabad-based senior staff correspondent for Dawn with nearly three decades of experience in reporting, analysis, and feature writing. His work focuses on politics, conflict, and governance. He can be found on X at @tariqnaqash.

Tariq Naqash

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