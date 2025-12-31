Over 2,000 cybercrime suspects arrested this year

RAWALPINDI: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has investigated 2,196 cybercrime cases this year, including ransomware attacks, online fraud, data breaches, and cyber-enabled financial crimes.

It has also detained 2,902 suspects and disrupted five significant organised cybercrime networks that would operate both domestically and abroad in the current year.

The NCCIA has also planned to launch a National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal to streamline citizen reporting and establish a dedicated “joint investigation team” with key economic sectors.

A spokesman for the NCCIA said that following directives of Director General NCCIA Syed Khuram Ali, the agency has achieved a 36 per cent case resolution rate, leading to 2902 arrests and 774 successful prosecutions. It has also disrupted five major organized cyber crime networks operating both domestically and internationally.

He said that the NCCIA has also recovered over Rs461 million in assets from victims of cyber fraud and financial scams and also froze 46,056 fraudulent bank accounts and digital wallets preventing further victimisation.

It has also launched a special operation “Operation Brown” targeting online child exploitation networks, resulting in 35 arrests after registration of cases.

The spokesman said that it has deployed advanced cyber intelligence platforms using AI and machine learning for proactive threat identification.

It has also trained over 300 plus law enforcement officers from federal and state commands in advanced cyber investigation techniques.

As part of the international collaborations, it has been strengthening partnerships with Interpol and hosted the regional cyber crime investigators forum, fostering cooperation with five neighboring nations.

He said that it had launched a public awareness campaign, reaching an estimated two million citizens. It has also published more than 30 public service advisories on emerging threats like phishing, identity threat and crypto scam.

The NCCIA has a digital forensics and evidence unit, financial cyber crime unit, cyber intelligence unit, online child protection unit and public awareness and protection unit.

Director General Syed Khurram Ali said: “This past year has been defined by our unwavering resolve to pursue cybercriminals and deliver justice to victims. Our achievements are a treatment to the skill and dedication of our investigators and our collaborative approach to partners at home and abroad. While we have made significant strides, we remained vigilant and committed to evolving our tactics against an ever changing threat landscape.”

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025