Shaheen Shah Afridi to return home after knee injury cuts short BBL stint

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been forced to cut short his maiden Big Bash League stint after sustaining a knee injury while representing Brisbane Heat.

The left-armer suffered a cartilage injury while fielding during Heat’s last-over victory against Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba on Saturday night.

Following consultations between Brisbane Heat and the Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical staff, it was decided that Shaheen would return home for further treatment ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

A PCB spokesperson confirmed to Dawn that Shaheen will return to Pakistan on Wednesday, adding that the seriousness of the injury and the potential recovery timeline will be determined after meetings with the board’s doctors upon his return.

Shaheen expressed disappointment at leaving the tournament prematurely but thanked the franchise and its supporters for their hospitality.

“I have enjoyed myself a lot playing for Brisbane and I am sad that I will not be able to finish the season with the team,” Shaheen said in a statement released by the club.

“The BBL was everything I had heard it would be — lots of good, skilful cricket. I have enjoyed the challenge.”

In a post on X, the pacer reiterated his gratitude to the Heat, stating that he had been called back by the PCB to begin rehabilitation. “Hopefully, I will be back in the fields soon,” he wrote.

Shaheen featured in four matches for Brisbane Heat, claiming two wickets at an average of 76.50.

Brisbane Heat chief executive Terry Svenson praised Shaheen’s professionalism and impact on the squad despite his brief stay.

“Despite his season not finishing the way he would have liked, he has been a thorough professional,” Svenson said. “Our young bowlers have benefitted greatly from his advice and suggestions.”

Acting Heat captain Xavier Bartlett also lauded Shaheen’s contribution, describing his presence as “great value” for the bowling group.

The Heat are now exploring options to replace Shaheen for the remainder of the competition, while the 24-year-old will focus on recovery as Pakistan prepare for the T20 World Cup, set to be held in February-March.

The pacer, however, was not named in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka — which is to be played in the second week of January.

His and Babar Azam’s exclusion from the roster came reportedly due to an arrangement between Cricket Australia and its Pakistan counterpart that required some national players to feature in the entirety of the competition.

The BBL final will be played on January 25.