Shadab returns, Babar, Shaheen out as Pakistan name squad for Sri Lanka T20 series

All-rounder Shadab Khan has been recalled to Pakistan’s T20I set-up, while senior players Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been left out as the national selectors on Sunday announced a 15-member squad for next month’s three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

The squad will be led by Salman Ali Agha, who enjoyed a heavy workload in the format this year, featuring in a record 34 T20Is — the most by any Pakistan player in a calendar year.

Shadab, 27, last played a T20I for Pakistan in June before undergoing shoulder surgery earlier this year. After completing a successful rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy, the leg-spinning all-rounder is currently in action in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), a factor that appears to have aided his return to international contention.

While Babar and Shaheen’s omission is notable, both players are also currently featuring in the BBL, and their absence is understood to be part of a broader rotation policy rather than a permanent exclusion. With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup approaching, the selectors appear keen to assess different combinations and expand the pool of players available for the global event.

Another notable inclusion is uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay. The 23-year-old, who has been part of the Pakistan Shaheens set-up, has played 32 T20 matches and scored at a strike rate of 132.81, earning his first senior call-up.

Pakistan are scheduled to depart for Sri Lanka in the first week of January, with all three T20Is to be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla on January 7, 9 and 11.

The series forms part of Pakistan’s preparations for the T20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Pakistan are set to play all their World Cup fixtures in Colombo.

Squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmad, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wicket-keeper), Usman Tariq