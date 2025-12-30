E-Paper | July 12, 2026

PIA to resume flights to London from March after 6-year hiatus

News Desk Published
A file photo of a PIA plane as it takes off. — AFP/File
A file photo of a PIA plane as it takes off. — AFP/File
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The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced on Tuesday that it was resuming direct flights to London in March 2026 after a six-year hiatus.

In a statement, the PIA spokesperson said the national flag carrier was increasing its flights to the United Kingdom. He said the airline would operate four weekly flights from Islamabad to London from March 29, 2026.

He said that the flights would be operated from Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 4. “The flights are being resumed after a long gap of six years,“ he added.

The spokesperson further said that London was the airline’s “first-ever” international destination and remained one of its most important routes.

He maintained that the national carrier was already operating three weekly flights to Manchester.

In June 2020, the European Union Air Safety Agency had barred PIA from operating in EU countries over safety concerns after a flight from Lahore to Karachi crashed near Jinnah International Airport, killing around 100 passengers. The ban on flights followed the then-aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan’s statement on the floor of parliament, where he termed pilots’ licences “dubious”.

The European agency lifted the ban after more than four years on Nov 28, 2024. In July 2025, the UK removed Pakistan from its Air Safety List, allowing Pakistani airlines to apply to operate flights in Britain.

In September, PIA received the go-ahead to resume direct flights to the UK after a gap of nearly five years. Subsequently, the airline resumed flights to the UK, with flight operations to Manchester resuming in the first phase.

At the time, the airline had said it planned to extend operations to Birmingham and London as well.

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Pakistan

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Shabbir
Dec 30, 2025 09:02pm
PiA must consider flights to SCOTLAND.
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