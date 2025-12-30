E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Tourism potential

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I HAD heard a lot about common people not being allowed to visit the Darawat Dam, and that those who want to visit it must have some ‘connections’. All this was proven wrong when a friend of a friend turned out to be a resident of the area, and he was gracious enough to play host to us.

For anyone who wishes to visit the dam, the convenient route is to take the M-9 Motorway either from Karachi or Hyder-abad, and then the exit near Nooriabad. From there, a direct road leads to the dam. The road after the motorway is not in a good shape, but is manageable. Once we got there, we saw a huge road barrier where a local person initially informed us that the dam was off-limits to the public, but later he ‘allowed’ us to move on after confirming our link to the area through our mutual friend.

Soon after crossing the barrier, we were on a mesmerising zigzag road that wound uphill. The serene beauty of the road and the mountains made the journey as memorable as the destination itself. Upon reaching the actual destination, we were struck by the dam’s grandeur. The tranquillity of the place, with nothing but the sound of the wind and the water, was a refreshing experience.

I wonder why this place has not yet been developed as a revenue-generating tourist spot by having a small entrance fee. There could be benches for visitors to relax, hiking trails around the dam, small cafes or kiosks run by locals, designated camping areas, and souvenir or handicraft shops, all providing enjoy-ment for tourists while creating income opportunities for the local community.

Talat Aziz
Hyderabad

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025

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