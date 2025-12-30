22 schools to be upgraded in Attock district

TAXILA: Member of the Punjab Chief Minister’s Monitoring Committee and Jahangir Khanzada said 22 government schools would be upgraded to the secondary level.

He was addressing a public gathering after inauguration of a water filtration plant in Hazro town of Attock on Monday.

He said that under the proposed plan, eight schools in Hazro, five in Pindigheb, four in Fatehjang, two each in Attock and Hassanabdal, and one in Jand will get the status of high schools for which additional classrooms and trained teaching staff have already been provided.

“Upgrading these schools and expanding access to secondary education is a testament to our commitment to investing in the future of Attock’s youth,” he said.

He said that the upgraded schools will begin offering 9th and 10th grade education in the coming academic year.

“The move follows a series of government reforms introduced in 2025 to enhance learning outcomes and improve facilities across the district,” Khanzada added.

He said that school upgradations form part of a larger package of educational reforms rolled out by the Punjab government this year. In November 2025, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated education development projects worth Rs160 million in the province, including construction of 104 additional classrooms, 79 new washrooms, and boundary walls for 12 government schools — aimed at improving learning environments and ensuring students safety.

He said that several road projects are approved and many others are in the pipeline in Hazro to improve connectivity and transportation infrastructure. He said that carpeting of road from Chach interchange to Jehanian would be completed with an allocation of Rs340 million.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025