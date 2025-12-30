E-Paper | July 12, 2026

PDWP approves development scheme

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Monday approved a development scheme and three position papers for different schemes.

The PDWP’s 55th meeting presided over by Planning and Development Board Chairman Dr Naeem Rauf approved a scheme of rehabilitation/ widening and improvement/ construction of metalled roads in Cholistan at an estimated cost of Rs2.5 billion.

The working party approved three working papers for procurement of 34 emergency vehicles, and 323 HR posts under 17 schemes approved by DDSC, reflected in ADP 2025-26; establishment of Punjab Tourism Force; and upscaling of Date Palm Research Sub-Station, Jhang, and papaya promotion through Varietal Improvement & Management and Papaya Leaf Curl Virus (2022-23 to 2025-26).

The meeting was attended by P&DB Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, board members and representatives from relevant departments.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025

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