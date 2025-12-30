Over 55pc women reported at CHK’s gynae OPDs affected by Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: study

KARACHI: Health experts at a programme held on Saturday shared findings of a local hospital-based study according to which Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) affects more than 55 per cent of women visiting gynaecology outpatient departments (OPDs) in Karachi.

They were speaking at the launch of Discovering PCOS, an awareness and screening initiative, unveiled at a local hotel, where medical experts described PCOS as a silent but growing public health challenge, increasingly affecting girls at younger ages.

They attributed the situation to obesity, increasing consumption of junk food and physical inactivity.

Highlighting the findings of the study, conducted at the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), the speakers said the research found that 55.4pc of women reporting at gynaecology OPDs had clinical features consistent with PCOS, pointing to what they described as an unusually high burden of the disorder in urban Pakistan.

The study also found girls aged 16 and 17 commonly presenting with menstrual problems, obesity and excessive hair growth. In some cases, symptoms were found as early as 12 or 13 years of age.

Experts describe PSCO silent but growing public health challenge

They emphasised that while the hospital-based figures shouldn’t be interpreted as a national prevalence of the disorder, they reflected how frequently PCOS was now being diagnosed in routine clinical practices, often at advanced stages due to delayed diagnosis and poor awareness.

“PCOS is no longer confined to adult women and is increasingly being diagnosed in adolescent girls, including those under the age of 15,” Dr Hina Haris said.

Clinical observations showed that around 52pc of women assessed for hormonal complaints exhibited signs of PCOS, with junk food intake, sedentary lifestyles and excessive screen time emerging as major contributing factors, she added.

The expert explained that irregular menstrual cycles, unexplained weight gain, excessive facial or body hair and acne were common warning signs, adding that untreated PCOS could eventually lead to infertility.

Families, Dr Haris urged, should not dismiss these symptoms as routine teenage changes and must seek medical advice early.

Dr Hina Bashir Khan noted that more girls were now presenting with hormonal disturbances soon after puberty.

She linked the trend to late sleeping habits, lack of physical activity and unhealthy diets, adding that clinical observations suggested around 15pc of Pakistani girls and young women showed clear features of PCOS.

Experts including Dr Shaheen Zafar stressed that early diagnosis was critical to reduce complications, warning that obesity was “the strongest aggravating factor”.

“Without sustained lifestyle changes, including weight control and regular exercise, long-term management becomes difficult,” she said.

Other speakers noted that awareness of PCOS had increased in recent years, partly due to social media, but stigma and embarrassment still prevented many girls from seeking timely medical help.

Stress-related hormonal imbalance and genetic predisposition were also identified as contributing factors.

Experts said that as per the findings of the World Health Organisation, nearly 70pc percent of women with PCOS worldwide were unaware of their condition.

Speaking at the event, PharmEvo CEO Syed Jamshed Ahmed stressed that early diagnosis of PCOS could significantly reduce long-term complications and prevent progression to infertility, diabetes and metabolic disorders.

As part of the Discovering PCOS initiative, organisers announced plans to screen 10 million women of reproductive age and establish 100 PCOS clinics across Pakistan. Advisor to the programme Dr Masood Javed said a digital chatbot had also been developed to help women identify symptoms early and connect them with nearby clinics for further evaluation.

An agreement related to the campaign was signed by PharmEvo CEO Syed Jamshed Ahmed and influencer Sidra Iqbal, who was also appointed brand ambassador to help reach younger audiences and reduce stigma around women’s hormonal health.

Senior gynaecologists from major public and private hospitals attended the launch and warned that unless lifestyle patterns change and early screening becomes routine, Pakistan could face a rise in infertility, metabolic disorders and diabetes linked to untreated PCOS.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025