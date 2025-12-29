E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Eight-year-old dies in Karachi’s Korangi after falling into uncovered manhole

Imtiaz Ali Published
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KARACHI: An eight-year-old child died on Monday after he fell into an uncovered manhole while playing outside his house in Karachi’s Korangi area, said police.

Earlier this month, the body of a three-year-old boy, Ibrahim, who fell into an open manhole in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal was recovered on December 1, more than 12 hours after the incident was first reported.

Following the tragedy, many political parties held protests against the provincial administration and demanded that the Karachi mayor resign, while pleas were also filed in courts demanding action against city officials.

The incident also prompted the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to increase the budget of 246 union committees (UCs) to exclusively maintain manhole covers and streetlights.

The latest victim, identified as Dilbar, was playing outside his residence with other area children when the tragedy occurred, Korangi Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Fida Husain Janwari told Dawn.

The child’s relatives rushed to the spot, but were unable to save him. By the time the body was recovered, the child had died. SSP Janwari, along with other officials, later visited the spot where the accident happened and met the bereaved family.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for legal formalities.

According to data released by the Edhi Foundation, 27 people died in Karachi in 2025 after falling into open manholes and nullahs.

In Karachi, responsibilities for drains, roads, footpaths, sewerage, water supply and public safety are divided among the KMC, 25 town municipal corporations, around 250 union committees, the KDA, the water and sewerage corporation, cantonment boards, the Sindh government and private utilities.

The city is run by a patchwork of authorities that rarely coordinate, and often contradict one another.

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Pakistan

Imtiaz Ali is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. His reporting portfolio encompasses crime, politics, and the provincial legislature, alongside coverage of the courts, government affairs, and the health sector.

Imtiaz Ali

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M. Saeed
Dec 29, 2025 09:35pm
RCC, instead of steel covers, is the answer. Steel covers are sold at over Rs. 300 per kg to steel foundaries.
Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Dec 29, 2025 10:25pm
@M. Saeed, 100% agreed, good suggestion, Mayor Officials should consider RCC made cover.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 29, 2025 10:59pm
With better management, honest leadership with prudent managerial skills and sensible administrative practices, this highly tragic, devastating, distressing, catastrophic, shocking and deleterious tragedy happening regularly since long time in the City of Karachi, Islamic Republic of Pakistan and other parts of the country could have been easily avoided. However, in the corridors of power at 'Bilawal Houses,' 'Jati Umrah' (Raiwind), Rawalpindi/Islamabad and other parts of the country, who cares?
Recommend 0
Adnan
Dec 29, 2025 11:45pm
A tragedy for entire family; no remorse from the government officials except shedding few crocodile tears.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Dec 30, 2025 03:15am
It is very unfortunate that one after another children are falling in uncovered manholes but Sindh Govt led by CM Sindh and Mayor of Karachi is not taking any notice due to which unrest among parents of children is growing day by day. I would request to chairmen of all UC's no matter which political parties they belong to address this issue on war footings and start covering manholes in order to further save lives of children in Karachi instead of looking towards CM Sindh and Mayor of Karachi.
Recommend 0
Syed Nazim
Dec 30, 2025 06:21am
PPP Sindh government has stuffed incompetent Sindhis on all government posts, even without caring for urban rural quota. While recruiting in police at least height and personality is seen, but not not in Sindh. Under this government Karachi has been adjudged most unlivable city in the world. Where census figures are managed to remain on power, only solution lies in declaring Karachi a province.
Recommend 0
Patriot
Dec 30, 2025 02:45pm
First of all, the mechanism for governance of this metro city should be corrected as per the intl best practices. Secondly, the practice of shifting the responsibility should end. The people in power lack the will and competence to manage a city this big or for that matter any city. As a force majeur, FIRs should be registered against all the people responsible for the 27 people death and make them an example. Sadly, this is just a request which will fall on deaf ears.
Recommend 0

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