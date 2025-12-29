Lahore DC gives formal go-ahead for 3-day Basant celebrations

LAHORE: The Lahore deputy commissioner (DC) gave the formal go-ahead on Monday for celebrating Basant in the district from February 6-8, explaining the terms and conditions, as well as restrictions for the festival and consequences of their violations.

Basant is returning to Lahore after 18 years, the way for which was paved by the passing of the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Bill, 2025 by the provincial assembly on December 24.

The legislation authorised deputy commissioners to grant conditional permission for kite-flying — which otherwise remains banned in Punjab — on specified days and at designated locations.

Subsequently, a notification issued by the Lahore DC today said: “In exercise of powers conferred under section 6(1) of the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Ordinance, 2025 and in pursuance of approval of the Government, it is hereby notified that kite-flying is allowed within the territorial limits of District Lahore on the occasion of Basant 2026,” subject to conditions.

The notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn, did not specify any particular area for flying kites, implying that the government had allowed festivities across the district.

Notifying the manufacturing, trade and sale of “permissible kite flying material”, the Lahore DC said that the manufacturing and trade of permissible kite flying material will be allowed from Dec 30 to Feb 8, 2026, subject to valid digital registration under Rule 3 of the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Rules 2025 and the regulations thereunder.

The sale of permissible kite flying material to the general public shall be allowed from Feb 1-8, exclusively by the registered sellers in accordance with the notified rules and regulations, the notification said.

The registration for manufacturers, traders or sellers of permissible kite flying material will be opened from Monday (today) through the government’s e-biz app or the festival’s website under the notified rules and regulations, it said.

It also prohibited manufacturers, traders or sellers from manufacturing, trading, storing or selling permissible kite flying material unless registered with the DC’s office under the relevant rules and regulations.

It stated that only such kite flying material, as specified in Schedule-I of the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Rules, 2025, was to be manufactured, traded, stored, sold or used during the notified period.

It further directed that the kites should not exceed 35 inches in width and 30 inches in length while the gudda should not exceed 40 inches in width and 34 inches in length.

It also directed that the kite string be made of cotton with no more than nine threads and “no less than 28-count” coated with maanjha (coating) and having a minimum sheesha size of 350 mash. The string is only to be wound in the shape of a pinna (twine balls) and the use of charkhi (spool) is strictly prohibited.

The manufacturing, trade, transport, storage, sale, possession or use of sharp maanjha nylon or plastic cords, metallic wire or any other injurious material coated on the thread has been strictly prohibited.

All registered manufacturers, traders and sellers were directed to clearly display valid registration certificates at approved premises, as required under rule 3(6) of the regulation.

The notification added that complete records of stock, sales and movement would be maintained and produced on demand by registered manufacturers, traders and sellers to any authorised officer of the DC.

All registered kite-flying associations, while complying with the responsibilities assigned under the regulation, were told to remain in close coordination with the DC and the authorised officers for the smooth and safe conduct of the kite flying event, it said.

Permissions granted under the notification were to be regulated and implemented strictly in accordance with the ordinance and its rules.

All motorcycles operating within the Lahore district were directed to comply with the safety specifications as specified in the kite flying regulation.

It directed all departments, attached departments, agencies and organisations of the government to assist the district administration and police to enforce strict compliance with all terms and conditions of the notification as per law, rules and regulations to ensure public safety.

The DC’s notification also called for all motorcycle riders within Lahore district to install safety wires in order to protect their lives.

“Any violation of this notification shall render the offender liable to action under the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Ordinance, 2025, the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Rules, 2025 and the Punjab Kite Flying Regulations, 2025 including cancellation of permission or registration, seizure of material and prosecution in accordance with the law,” the notification added.

Kite flying is being allowed in Punjab after an 18-year hiatus — former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had banned the festival in 2007, following an increasing number of deaths and serious injuries caused to motorcyclists by prohibited sharp strings, as well as judicial pressure.

The Punjab government is now trying to revive the festival, on the recommendation of PML-N chief and former premier Nawaz Sharif following meetings with Basant stakeholders.

The Punjab government has issued strict instructions to the respective divisional commissioners, DCs and district police officers (DPOs) to notify the Basant dates after making arrangements for the festival to remain safe and ensure that no damage is reported to the lives and well-being of the people.

For Basant to be celebrated elsewhere in Punjab, the deputy commissioners of their respective districts will be required to issue similar notifications and ensure the implementation of the conditions and restrictions identified by the Punjab government under the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Rules 2025, a comprehensive legal framework to regulate kite-flying.

Although the ban on kite flying continues in Punjab except on the three notified days, at least two incidents have been reported — one each in Lahore and Pattoki — in which a young man and a minor girl were injured by the string of a stray kite.

In this connection, a source in the Punjab Home Department told Dawn that the department was “disturbed” over these incidents because the manufacturing of string and kites, as well as kite-flying was banned across the province.

“How and where these strings (dor) and kites were manufactured?” the source said, adding that the department was of the view that the respective districts’ administrations should look into the matter and make arrests as these activities were tantamount to violation of notified rules and regulations.