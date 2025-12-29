Prime suspect held in sexual assault case

TAXILA: Police in Rango town of Attock on Sunday arrested the prime suspect in a sexual assault case involving a 16-year-old boy, following a complaint lodged by the victim’s father.

Police said the teenager was lured at night by the suspect in Vaisa village and sexually assaulted.

Two other suspects allegedly attempted to assault the victim and also filmed him naked.

The boy managed to escape and later informed his family.

After a medical examination of the victim at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hazro, where the assault was confirmed, a case was registered and the main suspect was taken into custody within hours.

Police said raids were underway to arrest the remaining suspects.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025