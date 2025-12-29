E-Paper | July 12, 2026

AI Rise Pakistan Exhibition concludes

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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RAWALPINDI: The three-day ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI) Rise Pakistan Exhibition’ concluded at the Pak-China Friendship Centre.

The exhibition was organised in collaboration with the World UAV Federation (WUAVF) and brought together experts, innovators, policymakers and industry leaders from Pakistan and abroad.

The event focused on emerging technologies, including AI, drone technology, robotics, space innovation and anti-drone engineering. A key highlight of the expo was the extensive discussion on the use of drone technology in agriculture, aimed at improving productivity and reducing operational costs for farmers.

Experts demonstrated how agricultural drones can be used for crop monitoring, precision spraying, soil analysis, land mapping and efficient water management.

Speakers said the adoption of drone-based solutions can significantly enhance crop yields, support climate-smart agriculture and contribute to food security in Pakistan.

The participants were briefed on the wider applications of UAV technology in disaster management, surveillance, research and infrastructure development.

Several national and international companies showcased advanced drone systems and AI-powered solutions through live demonstrations and technical sessions.

Addressing the concluding session, speakers said technology-driven platformmes like AI Rise Pakistan Expo play a vital role in promoting innovation, skills development and export-oriented growth.

The expo provided valuable networking opportunities for startups, researchers, students and investors.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025

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