Much-awaited asphalt work on Bajaur road project resumes

BAJAUR: The much-awaited asphalt work on the 16km Haji Lawang-Pashat Salarzai Road commenced here on Sunday, bringing great joy to local residents.

The asphalt work on the project, being executed through the development funds of PTI-backed MPA Anwar Zeb Khan and delayed for more than four years, was launched during a ceremony held in the Tali area of Salarzai tehsil.

Scores of residents of different areas of Salarzai tehsil along with PTI workers including Anwar Zeb Khan’s elder son and party voice president Sikandar Zeb Khan attended the opening ceremony of the long-standing blacktopping of the road, halted since 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Sikandar Zeb Khan and other party leaders admitted that the work on the 16km Haji Lawang–Pashat Road, which was inaugurated in mid-2021 and was to be completed by June 2022, had been delayed by about four years due to a lack of funds.

“We acknowledge that the widening and renovation scheme of this important road, connecting dozens of localities in Salarzai tehsil, was delayed for about four years, causing lot of inconvenience to local residents, as most of the sections remained closed for traffic. We deeply regret the hardship faced by the people, solely due to lack of funds,” they added.

However, they expressed the hope that the launch of the asphalt work would pave the way for the immediate completion of the project, with most sections expected to be completed within a week. “I am confident that the asphalt work on most sections of this mega road project will be completed within five to seven days, ensuring improved connectivity for thousands of residents across dozens of localities from Haji Lawang in Khar to Pashat—the main town and largest commercial centre of Salarzai tehsil,” said Mr Zeb.

The residents of various areas, who had repeatedly protested the unwarranted delay in the project’s completion, addressing the ceremony, welcomed the commencement of the asphalt work.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025