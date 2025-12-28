From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Iron belt

KARACHI: A Pakistani mine-owner has discovered a 45-mile long and half a mile wide belt of iron deposits in Sind. A sample of ore tested in a local laboratory showed 49 per cent of iron (Haemetite). He said he had followed the deposits which resemble heavy black stone from Jholdand Lake, three miles north-west of Thatta, up to Ongar village on the Karachi-Hyderabad Road. From Ongar the belt turns west towards Dadu.

On the western fringe of the ironbelt run coal deposits which are being worked by Messrs Herman and Mohatta. On the east are the series of sweet water lakes, the Jholdand, the Kangardand and the Sonaharidand, which could be the ideal sources of water-supply for the miners in the desert. From the Jholdand Lake the belt runs between the Karachi-Hyderabad Road and the railway line. Near Ongar it lies right by the side of the main road and one can pick up any amount of heavy black stones containing 49 per cent of iron.

The Geological Survey of Pakistan, it is understood, have deputed an officer to survey the area. Specimens of the black stone are also being tested at their Lahore laboratory.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025