E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Kidnapped boy recovered from Peshawar

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ISLAMABAD: The capital police recovered a 14-year-old boy from Peshawar who was kidnapped for ransom and arrested the prime suspect.

A police official said the minor, identified as Haris Ali, was abducted from the limits of Bhara Kahu police station. His kidnappers had demanded Rs2 million for his release.

He said a case was registered on the complaint of the boy’s father Rifat Hussain. SSP Operations Qazi Ali Raza constituted a special investigation team under the supervision of ASP Mohammad Inzimam Khan to trace and recover the child.

The official said the police team utilised modern technology, Safe City cameras and human intelligence, and tracked the kidnappers and recovered the abducted boy safely from Peshawar without payment of any ransom. During the operation, the prime suspect, Bilal Ahmed, was arrested.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025

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