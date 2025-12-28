E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Two VC chairmen booked for dumping waste in Chitral River

Our Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

CHITRAL: The police registered a case against the chairmen of two village councils of Garam Chashma Valley on the complaint of the tehsil municipal officer, Chitral, for dumping garbage into the river, thereby polluting the water and jeopardising aquatic life.

The police have yet to arrest the chairman, Nawab Khan of Ziarat village council, and Allauddin of Parabeg, against whom a case has been instituted under different sub-sections of section 66 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Act, 2013, which envisaged action against causing pollution to safe physical environment.

The TMO swung into action after a video on social media showed the dumping of the solid waste of the two village councils into the river, which is the habitat of trout fish and a source of drinking water for a number of downstream villages.

Reacting to the action of the TMO, the chairmen of six different village councils of the valley also approached the Garam Chashma police station seeking registration of criminal case under different sections of Pakistan Penal Code against the municipal officer for his ‘failure’ to discharge his duty, which led to the dumping of the garbage into the river.

In their joint application, they contended that under the Local Government Act, 2013, the transfer of solid waste, provision of dumping site and maintenance of sanitation system was the direct responsibility of TMO, who had failed to fulfil it.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe