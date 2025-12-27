E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Youth are bright future of country, says Balochistan CM Bugti

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published
In this file photo, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File
In this file photo, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File
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QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has said that the youth are the bright future of Pakistan and the real asset of the nation, and it is the most important need of the hour to inform them about the correct historical facts and national narrative.

Speaking to participants of the 18th Balochistan National Workshop here on Friday, the chief minister claimed that the state has never adopted a policy of indiscriminate use of force in Balochistan.

He said that there is a significant difference between perceptions spread about Balochistan and the ground realities, which is essential to understand.

The chief minister said that an attempt was made to create a distance between the youth and the state by spreading what he called systematic false narratives through social media. He, however, made it clear that dreams of weakening the state through violence and chaos would never be realised.

He said the country is a strong and it would remain stable.

He urged the youth to adopt positive and truthful thinking instead of blindly following any negative narrative without research.

Mr Bugti said that he is ready to answer the toughest questions of the youth on the basis of arguments, dialogue and facts and he is always ready to talk to the youth at every educational institution and every national forum.

He said that a practical model of effective governance is being introduced in Balochistan because the poor governance is anti-state while good governance guarantees stability of the state.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025

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kamal chowkidar
Dec 27, 2025 10:01am
"Youth are bright future of country, says Balochistan CM Bugti". Thank you for telling us. We were not aware of it.
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