Khalid Yousaf appointed as AJK SC judge

MUZAFFARABAD: Senior lawyer Chaudhary Khalid Yousaf was appointed as a permanent judge of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court against a vacant post on Friday.

The appointment was made by the AJK president on the advice of the chairman of the AJK Council, the prime minister of Pakistan, and after consultation with the AJK chief justice.

Justice Yousaf is currently serving as AJK Custodian Evacuee Property, a position carrying the status of a high court judge.

In May 2018, Mr Yousaf, along with Raja Raza Ali Khan, Sardar Muhammad Ejaz, Raja Sajjad Ahmed from the bar, and Chaudhry Mohammad Munir from the bench, were appointed as judges of the AJK High Court.

However, in July 2020, the AJK Supreme Court declared these appointments ultra vires the Constitution and without lawful authority.

Of those earlier appointees, Justice Raza Ali Khan was directly appointed to the apex court in May 2021, while Justice Sardar Muhammad Ejaz was reappointed as a High Court judge in January 2022.

Mr Yousaf was subsequently appointed as Custodian Evacuee Property in March 2022.

The AJK Supreme Court comprises three judges, including the chief justice.

Following the retirement of Justice Khawaja Mohammad Nasim in September this year, one judgeship in the apex court had remained vacant.

Justice Yousaf is expected to take his oath of office on Monday.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025