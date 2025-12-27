‘Negligible’ funds for agriculture sector regretted

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Kissan Board Central President Sardar Zafar Hussain on Friday complained that though 60 per cent of the country’s population depended on agriculture, the federal and all provincial governments were allocating negligible funds for the important sector in their annual budgets.

He was speaking at a seminar, titled “Why Is Agriculture Declining in Pakistan?” and organised jointly by the Pakistan Kissan Board and the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) here.

Mr Hussainregretted that the federal government allocated only 0.13 per cent of its budget to the agriculture sector, while Punjab earmarked 2.49 per cent, Sindh 3.85 per cent and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1.33 per cent.

“These allocations are negligible,” he said.

The board president demanded that agriculture be given budgetary priority comparable to defence and other key sectors.

On the occasion, Pakistan Tobacco Board Secretary Fakhruddin said the government was making efforts to improve tobacco cultivation and agriculture, and to provide interest-free loans to farmers. He noted that 50 per cent of landowners in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are associated with tobacco farming.

Director General of Agriculture Extension Farhad Ali Khan said that Category C tobacco produced in Mansehra and Buner districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is renowned worldwide.

He added that with proper marketing, Pakistani agriculture has the potential to produce some of the best-quality products globally. He also said that Saudi Arabia would soon invest in Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

The DG further disclosed that an inquiry has been initiated against the relevant agriculture officials in Mardan over the supply of substandard seed.

The seminar was also addressed by Director General Seeds (Regional) Inayatullah Khan, IRS Chairman Dr Iqbal Khalil, Pakistan Kissan Board Vice President Rizwanullah and other speakers.

They highlighted the need to improve agriculture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, discussed future prospects, challenges faced by the sector and proposed solutions, stressing the importance of sustainable development of agriculture.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025