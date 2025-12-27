British-era water tank in Bannu city needs urgent repairs

— Dawn

BANNU: The historical overhead water tank in the Bannu city is in need of urgent repairs and restoration.

Constructed in 1926, the British-era bridge has always remained a centre of attraction for tourists. This magnificent tank is nearly 100 years old and is considered a living symbol of Bannu’s ancient water supply system.

The water tank is 85 feet high and has the capacity to store 100,000 gallons (approximately 400,000 litres) of water. Historically, the entire Bannu city received its water supply through this tank.

The water tank was constructed by the renowned TATA Company, and the contract was undertaken by a contractor named, Jaan from the Mamandkhel area here. Its strength and durability are evident from the fact that instead of lasting 50 years, it has survived for a full century.

Built in 1926, it can store 100,000 gallons of water

The water supply system for this tank was also an engineering marvel of the time. Water was brought directly without any machinery from the Kurram Garhi area through the ‘Das Hazaar’ Canal. This was possible because the level of the water source was 25 feet higher than the water tank, while the water route stretched over approximately 13 kilometres, allowing water to reach the tank through natural gravity flow.

According to local residents and experts, due to its old age, leakage has developed at various points in the tank.

Akhtar Munir, the watchman posted at the water tank, told Dawn that for the past 16 years neither proper painting nor basic repair work had been carried out on this historical heritage, due to which its condition has further deteriorated and water supply from it has now been suspended.

This water tank is not only an important part of local history, but due to its unique structure, people from foreign countries also visit it.

Experts say that after Bannu, another water tank of this style exists only in the Indian capital of Delhi.

The name of Bannu’s Tanchi Bazaar also became famous because of this water tank.

According to local sources, the tank was owned by the tehsil municipal administration; however, on March 1, 2017, it was handed over to the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC), after which the responsibility for its maintenance and protection lies with WSSC.

Watchman Akhtar Munir says that if timely repair, painting, and restoration work is not started, this valuable historical heritage may suffer severe damage.

Citizens, historians, and social organisations have demanded that the water tank be declared a protected heritage site and that restoration work be started immediately, so that this great legacy can be preserved for future generations.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025