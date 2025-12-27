E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Cook-it-yourself : Orange Waffles

Muhammad Umar Shaheen Published
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On cold winter mornings, nothing’s better than a warm and cosy breakfast. And for that, what’s better than a stack of crispy, buttery waffles?

Waffles are a treat enjoyed in all sorts of flavours, both sweet and savoury. A great way to elevate the simple waffle is to pair it with fruit. During this season, oranges are at their best, bringing a bright citrus flavour that complements the classic waffle.

The sweetness of the waffle perfectly balances the tangy taste of oranges, creating a refreshing and indulgent breakfast. This simple and delicious orange waffle recipe is ready in minutes, using just a waffle iron, making it the ideal choice for chilly mornings.

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ cup (190g) flour

• 2 tbsp. sugar

• 1 tbsp. baking powder

• ½ tsp salt

• 2 eggs

• 1 cup (240ml) milk

• ½ cup (120ml) Orange juice

• ½ tsp Orange zest

• ¼ cup (60g) oil

• 1 tsp vanilla (optional)

Method:

Preheat the waffle iron.

In a large bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, sugar and salt. In another bowl, combine eggs, milk, oil, orange juice, orange zest and optionally vanilla extract.

Pour the dry mixture into the wet mixture. Whisk until just combined (do not overmix).

Grease the waffle iron lightly.

Pour the batter in waffle tray. Cook until golden brown and crispy.

Serve with orange slices and honey.

Published in Dawn, Young World, December 27th, 2025

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