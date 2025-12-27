Book review : Football All Stars

Ever wanted to play alongside your favourite footballers, the same ones who will be competing for glory in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026? Football All Stars gives you the chance to both play alongside your favourite players and get to know them better, all without leaving your chair.

Football All Stars is both an activity book and an informative guide that helps you understand what makes your favourite footballers great. On the one hand, it provides information about players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé; on the other, fun challenges and brain-teasing puzzles bring you closer to them.

After all, who wouldn’t want to help Ronaldo score a goal or find the names of international footballers in a word search? There are plenty of illustrations to help you understand the game and the game is made even more engaging through colouring activities. So, if you didn’t know the colour of Mo Salah’s kit or which team Luka Modric represents, by the end of this book, you’ll be a master of football trivia.

I personally loved the “Match the Player to Their Flag” activity because it helps you understand the national teams of your favourite players, not clubs, but at the international level. And if you already know that, The Great Football Quiz is there to test your knowledge on another scale. After completing this quiz, you’ll know which player Lionel Messi is compared to, how many Ballon d’Or awards Cristiano Ronaldo has won, what Neymar Jr is known for on the football field and which club Kevin De Bruyne captains.

The fun doesn’t end there. The quiz also helps you recall everything you’ve read, so the next time someone asks you a football-related question, you’ll not only have an answer, you’ll be able to quiz them too. From the difference between the Premier League and the Champions League, to the meaning of coloured cards, to the country with the most World Cup titles, this book covers it all.

With the FIFA World Cup just around the corner, the sooner you master the game, the better. Who knows, your favourite player might shine at the mega event and you’ll have plenty of stories to share. Enjoy!

Published in Dawn, Young World, December 27th, 2025