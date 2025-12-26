CM trying to secure province’s rights from Centre: Shafi Jan

PESHAWAR: The special assistant to the chief minister on information and public relations, Shafi Jan, on Thursday said people from Khyber Pakhtunkkhwa have given Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) a clear mandate, entrusting the party with the responsibility of provincial governance.

He said that the people’s trust on PTI’s pro-people policies and performance during its previous tenure had grown and would continue to strengthen, said an official statement issued by his office.

Mr Jan said that KP Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi was focused on governance reforms, public welfare and securing the province’s constitutional and legal rights from the federal government.

The chief minister’s aide said that during a recent National Finance Commission (NFC) meeting, the chief minister effectively presented KP’s case and demanded the release of long-overdue federal funds represented the province.

He emphasised that Mr Afridi was following a model inspired by Riyasat-i-Madina, implementing the vision and principled politics of the PTI founder, Imran Khan.

“Among other initiatives, special funds have been allocated for the welfare of minority communities and 170 public services are being transitioned to digital payments to promote e-governance, which has also received international recognition,” the statement quoted Mr Jan as saying.

Mr Jan said the provincial government was pursuing a comprehensive and sustainable strategy based on consultation with all stakeholders to ensure peace, development and prosperity in the province adding that a historic jirga was held in the provincial assembly, bringing together political and religious leaders from various schools of thought, resulting in a 15-point consensus declaration for peace in the province.

He said that PTI’s struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law would continue. Also, the chief minister’s aide said that the provincial cabinet had approved funds to enhance the capacity of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Special Branch, including the provision of weapons, armored vehicles and other necessary measures.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025