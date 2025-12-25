E-Paper | July 12, 2026

CDF Field Marshal Munir vows enhanced military cooperation with Jordanian military chief

News Desk Published
Chairman of the Jordanian Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Yousef Ahmed Al Huneiti meets Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on December 25. — Photo courtesy ISPR
Chairman of the Jordanian Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Yousef Ahmed Al Huneiti meets Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on December 25. — Photo courtesy ISPR
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Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, on Thursday, received a visit from the Chairman of the Jordanian Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Ahmed Al Huneiti, where the pair vowed to enhance military and bilateral cooperation.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting took place at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, where the pair discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security dynamics.

“Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening defence ties with Jordan and emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts to address evolving security challenges,” the statement read.

“The visiting dignitary (Maj Gen Al-Huneiti) appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan armed forces and lauded their contributions towards regional peace and stability.”

The ISPR said that the meeting concluded with a shared resolve between Field Marshal Munir and Maj Gen Al-Huneiti to further deepen military cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

On November 16, Field Marshal Munir reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further enhancing military-to-military cooperation with Jordan and jointly realising the mutual vision of a stable and peaceful region, according to the military’s media affairs wing.

The army chief also underscored the “strong defence partnership” between Pakistan and the Hashemite Kingdom — the royal family of Jordan — during an official visit undertaken by Jordan’s King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein.

On October 23, King Abdullah II lauded the Pakistan military’s contributions towards regional peace and security in a meeting with the Field Marshal, who was on a trip to Jordan at the time.

During the visit, Field Marshal Munir also called on Maj Gen Al-Huneiti at the General Headquarters in Amman, where he was welcomed and presented with a guard of honour on his arrival.

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Pakistan

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Moud
Dec 26, 2025 05:23am
Let us wait to see how this defence cooperation betweeln Jordan and Pakistan evolves on the ground in the region already under high geo-tension..
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