Couple shot dead over ‘honour’

KARACHI: A man and his wife were shot dead in their Machhar Colony home in what police described as an incident of killing in the name of so-called honour.

The Docks police identified the victims as Ateeq Gul and Zainab.

They said that Zainab’s father, Noor Jameel, shot and critically wounded the couple while they were asleep in their rented house near Ayesha Masjid.

The police said that the suspect managed to escape from the scene.

They said that Ateeq died on the spot while his injured wife was shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi, where she died during treatment.

South DIG Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that the couple had married of their own free will over a year ago.

He said during investigations, it was transpired that the deceased woman had phoned her father three days ago and invited him to her home.

The police collected four spent bullet casings from the crime scene.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025