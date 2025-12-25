E-Paper | July 10, 2026

KU signs pact with eight JI-led towns for repair of point buses

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: In an effort to improve transport facilities for students, Karachi University (KU) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with eight Jamaat-i-Islami (JI)-led town municipal corporations (TMCs).

The ceremony took place at KU’s Vice Chancellor (VC) Secretariat, where KU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi signed the agreement on behalf of the university along with the chairmen of eight JI-administered TMCs.

The signatories were: Nusratullah (Gulberg), Atif Ali Khan (North Nazimabad), Faraz Haseeb (Liaquatabad), Zafar Ahmed (Model Colony), Fawad Ahmed (Gulshan-i-Iqbal), Muhammad Yusuf (New Karachi) and Rizwan Abdul Salam (Jinnah East).

According to a press release, the MoU aims to restore and improve eight KU point buses to ensure safe and efficient travel facilities for students.

As per the agreement, each town will, at its own expense, repair, restore and hand over one point bus to KU in a fully operational condition.

In his remarks, the VC said the university was pursuing a public-private partnership model for the restoration and expansion of point buses, adding that the MoU with the JI-led towns was a significant step in this direction.

“Despite limited resources, the university is striving to provide the best possible transport facilities to its students.

“However, given the large student population, there remains room for further improvement,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025

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